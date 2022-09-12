> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 12th September, 2022 - 12:42am

Full results from the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 53
2 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +2.446s
3 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +3.405s
4 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +5.061s
5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +5.380s
6 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +6.091s
7 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team +6.207s
8 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri +6.396s
9 45 Nyck de Vries Williams Racing +7.122s
10 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team +7.910s
11 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team +8.323s
12 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team +8.549s
13 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team +1 lap
14 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri +1 lap
15 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1 lap
16 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team +1 lap
17 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team DNF
18 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team DNF
19 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team DNF
20 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team DNF

