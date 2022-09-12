Queensland motorsport enthusiast wins Ultimate Motorsport Prize

The 2022 Ultimate Motorsport Prize has been drawn with Queensland’s Julie Humphries announced as the winner.

Humphries, a car enthusiast and motorsport fan herself, purchased five tickets as part of the raffle which, for the second year running, has been a success, raising just under $30,000 for the St Vincent’s Hospital Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit.

Humphries and her partner Greg will enjoy three days at this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000 where they will get the VIP treatment across every element of the event and will be involved in a list of once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

When contacted and told of the win, Humphries found it hard to contain her excitement.

“I’m so thrilled,” said Humphries. “You never expect to win these things and I’ve never won anything. I honestly saw it as a great cause to support and I wanted to get behind it.

“I saw this odd number calling me this morning and as I work in the medical profession, I honestly thought it would be another random question coming through.

“When they said who it was and what they were calling about, I honestly couldn’t believe it. Personally, I think winning this prize is better than winning a Mater prize home.”

A cardiologist herself, Humphries knows what great work is being done behind the scenes when it comes to research and patient care.

“It’s good for lots of reasons, winning a prize was never on my radar, I just wanted to support the work and research that is being done.

“A lot of the day-to-day practice that I am involved in is very well researched, very evidence based and I use it every day to help patients. In neurosciences, there are a lot of unknowns and unless we support charities like the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit we’re not going to have the necessary information to help.”

Whilst having never attended the Bathurst 1000 before, the Alderley resident has great memories of her late father watching the race at home.

“The thing about Bathurst is that my dad used to just park himself in the lounge and just watch it from start to finish year after year.

“He’s passed on now, about five years ago, but I always remember the passion he had for it and I never expected that I would have the same later in life but it’s honestly such an outlet for me.

“I’ve always wanted to go but I’ve never really known how. You hear about people camping on the hill and I thought about getting in with a group but I’ve always wanted to go and have a look.”

Humphries will have an experience like no other where she will be on the grid for the start of the race, do a lap of the track in the Supercars Safety Car, a fly over Mount Panorama in a helicopter, visit race control, the Supercars TV compound and of course a tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team garage.

“There’s so many things that I’m looking forward to but waving the green flag, doing a lap in the Safety Car, touring pit lane and presenting the PIRTEK Pit Stop Challenge trophy. It just ticks all the boxes and it’s going to be so awesome.

“It’s going to be such a thrill. The whole experience will be great. I’m a real petrol-head. The smell of the fuel, hearing the engines, it’s all going to be magic.”

David Wilson won second prize in the raffle, which consists of two corporate Paddock Club tickets, two Course Car rides and two grid walks at any 2023 Supercars event and a Pirtek merchandise pack.

Alex Jones took out third prize and has two general admission tickets to a 2023 Supercars event of his choice and Pirtek merchandise coming his way.

The Ultimate Motorsport Prize was made possible through PIRTEK, Supercars, Shell V-Power Racing, National Motor Racing Museum, Motorsport Australia and Speedcafe.com.

The Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney was established in 2012 and was made possible by Mr Peter Duncan AM, Executive Chairman of Pirtek.

The focus has been turning Neurosciences research into treatments for patients suffering chronic neurological neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s, MS and Parkinson’s disease.

The total prize offers an amazing list of experiences that includes: