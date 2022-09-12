Power ‘mentally drained’ after IndyCar title triumph

Will Power was left “mentally drained” after sealing a second IndyCar Series title with a challenging drive to third at Laguna Seca.

The Team Penske driver qualified on pole position and led initially, then again after the first pit stop cycle, before being passed by eventual race winner Alex Palou on Lap 27.

Still, he looked comfortable in the context of the title battle until team-mate Josef Newgarden, his nearest rival in the standings, charged past on Lap 46 amid a threat also from both McLaren SP drivers and Andretti Autosport’s Romain Grosjean.

Ultimately, however, Power pressed on in an effective third spot for the balance of the 95-lapper, his minimum safe finishing position before the contest got underway.

The podium was his ninth of the season with another three top fours on top of that, but only one win in total in an ultra-consistent campaign.

“[I am] Mentally drained,” said the Queenslander post-race.

“[I] couldn’t show the sort of emotion that I showed when I won the [2018 Indianapolis] 500.

“But, it’s been like a long journey over the year, so I think it’s pretty fitting that we just did another solid day, just a sort of long game day.

“Like today, that’s been the story of our year.”

While Power has been a far more composed individual this time around than in previous seasons, he admitted to nerves at the finale.

He was unable to celebrate breaking Mario Andretti’s all-time pole record in Qualifying given what was at stake the next afternoon, and then it looked like it was all about to unravel halfway through the Race.

Palou had already locked up the two bonus points for leading the most laps with a total of 68 elapsed, and with Power having already led the race and hence got one bonus point himself, his minimum safe finishing position became fifth.

While Newgarden had already relegated his team-mate in Car #12 to third by then but, assuming he could not also overhaul the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing entry which would indeed win by 30 seconds, the threshold became 10th.

Still with the potential for chaos should he be shuffled any further back, Power could not be comfortable until right near the end of the contest.

“What a great weekend all around,” said the 41-year-old.

“I couldn’t really enjoy the pole yesterday because I was so focused on the race, but, a lot of stress, a lot of stress this weekend.

“Not really any other; it’s pretty calm all year.

“Once I got in the car and we started rolling, it was fine, but a bit sketchy in the middle of the race.

“I was digging deep, just like, ‘I’m going to give everything I can, I can’t lose any positions here.’”

As for celebrations now that he has added a second title to that achieved in 2014, Power said, “I don’t know; just great feeling of satisfaction.

“I don’t really drink or anything. I have some green teas tonight and enjoy it.”