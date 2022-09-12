Newly crowned F2 champ looking at options for future

Felipe Drugovich was crowned 2022 Formula 2 Champion at the end of the Sprint Race in Monza but still is unsure of where his future lies within motorsport.

The Formula paddock officially has only five open seats for drivers that are quickly being snatched up, while the Brazilian has been searching for a reserve role and in other motorsport categories for a drive.

“There are a lot of options,” said Drugovich.

“There’re a few places still available in F1 and it’s very difficult to get that main seat.

“We’re trying but, if not, we are going to try to get a reserve seat. But, for the moment, I’m just trying to get that mainly.

“I think if you if you have a reserve role, you need to keep driving. So, you need to keep doing something.

“Because, doing only the reserve role is not enough. And it’s just a disaster for the driver if you have that reserve role and stay stopped.

“I think I would consider something like that. But first of all, we need to put it in first place and follow-on plan and just try to be there one day, and we can supplement that somehow. But yeah, some of those categories we’re looking into.”

These categories include IndyCar, Formula E and the World Endurance Championship as the main supplements of a reserve driver role.

As Drugovich continues to be one of the only F2 champions to be unattached to a Formula 1 team or junior academy, these talks are vital for his ability to race next year.

When asked by Speedcafe.com about the IndyCar rumours, Drugovich said, “We had a few contacts in IndyCar. But as I said many times, this is not the main goal for now.

“We’re just trying to be in F1. If I need to race something else, other than Formula 1, it’s a sure category to consider.

“But there’s a lot of options. Even Oscar [Piastri], he didn’t only just do reserve role, he did a lot of testing. And that’s something which is good. He was preparing. That’s something also the teams look at.

“So, if you’re just waiting there, it’s changing a lot if you’re not doing some racing.

“If I did do that role, I really want to be doing something, whatever category or testing or whatever it is.”

Brazil has only had a few motorsport champions, most notably three-time world drivers’ champion Ayrton Senna.

However, Bruno Michel was the last Brazilian to win a motorsport feeder series until Felipe’s triumph this year.

Michel spoke on the impressive F2 charge of the MP Motorsport driver and what his future may entail within the next motorsport categories.

“There is only 20 seats in Formula 1, and when we’re talking about Felipe, strong drivers will always be in demand in Formula 1, there’s no doubt about that,” Michel told Speedcafe.com.

“After that, you have the years where you have more drivers retiring or more drivers going to somewhere else.

“And that’s really what makes the difference, but I’m not worried about our drivers not being attractive for Formula 1.”