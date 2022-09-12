Lundqvist wins Indy Lights title

Linus Lundqvist has won the 2022 Indy Lights series after finishing sixth in Race 1 of the season-ending Laguna Seca double-header.

The HMD Motorsports w/ Dale Coyne Racing driver needed only to start the opening 35-lapper of the weekend to seal the title, such was the margin he took to California.

Sting Ray Robb scored a career-first victory in Race 1 when he kept Andretti Autosport team-mate Christian Rasmussen at bay in the opening corners and led the rest of the way.

Rasmussen ran second all the way, with team-mate Hunter McElrea finishing third and Matt Brabham, the only driver who could have denied Lundqvist the title, eighth in another Andretti entry.

In Race 2, it was Rasmussen who led from green flag to chequered, prevailing by a margin of just 0.8893s in the end.

Robb took second, ahead of Brabham and Lundqvist, with McElrea eighth.

In the final series standings, Robb also claimed second, ahead of Brabham and McElrea.