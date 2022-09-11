VIDEO: Murphy reacts to van Gisbergen-Waters battle

Video of Greg Murphy’s reaction as the thrilling battle between Shane van Gisbergen and Cameron Waters unfolded in Race 29 at Pukekohe.

The footage, was posted online by fellow Supercars pit lane reporter Chad Neylon, shows the King of Pukekohe’s response as van Gisbergen and Waters made contact at the high-speed Turn 11 sweeper on Lap 35.

Warning: Contains coarse language