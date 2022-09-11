SVG, Davison share final Pukekohe Supercars poles

Shane van Gisbergen and Will Davison have split the pole positions for the final two Supercars races at Pukekohe Park Raceway.

A pair of qualifying sessions were held on Sunday morning to set the grid for Race 28 and 29 to close out the ITM Auckland SuperSprint.

Qualifying for Race 28

Anton De Pasquale led the early runs on used tyres in the opening session, punching in a 1:02.481s to be a tenth ahead of van Gisbergen.

Fresh rubber was bolted on for the second run, although there was a difference in preparation with van Gisbergen completing an extra warm up lap.

Chaz Mostert was the first to lower the benchmark on a 1:02.458s, before Broc Feeney went quickest on a 1:02.171.

That time from the rookie stood the test of Davison until van Gisbergen laid down a 1:02.109s to go 0.06s faster than his team-mate.

While it’s a Triple Eight front row lock-out, the Shell V-Power Racing Team cars complete the second row with Davison third and De Pasquale fourth.

Mostert wound up fifth, as Scott Pye continued his strong qualifying form in sixth.

Yesterday’s pole-sitter Cameron Waters managed seventh, with David Reynolds, Brodie Kostecki and Andre Heimgartner rounding out the top 10.

Qualifying for Race 29

On used tyres Davison set a 1:02.149s to lay down a banker, quicker than his new-tyre effort in the previous session.

The #17 was two tenths ahead of Nick Percat, but the order changed as improvements came in the closing stages of the 10-minute hit out.

Van Gisbergen went for an additional preparation lap again, a play that was mirrored by more teams this time.

However, the #97 was not able to improve and wound up eighth at the chequered flag.

On the other hand, Davison went two tenths quicker and was the only driver to dip into the 1:01s in the session.

Waters slotted into second ahead of De Pasquale in third, though nobody was able got beat Davison, with the DJR driver’s 1:01.921 standing for pole.

Feeney was fourth, from Andre Heimgartner and Pye who claimed back-to-back sixth-place grid slots.

Reynolds, van Gisbergen, Mostert and Percat completed the top 10.

Race 28 takes place at 12:55 local time/10:55 AEST with the final Supercars race at Pukekohe, Race 29, scheduled for 16:10 local time/14:10 AEST.