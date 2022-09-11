Supercars Race 28 red-flagged due to damaged pit wall

Race 28 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Pukekohe has been red-flagged due to a damaged pit wall.

Will Brown (#9 Boost Mobile ZB Commodore) ended up in the barriers near pit entry in a Lap 1 incident unseen on broadcast so far.

The Race Director has advised via radio, “We do not have an operational pit lane at this stage.

“The pit wall has been compromised. We do have a non-operational pit entry road.”

Moments earlier, Brown’s Erebus Motorsport team-mate Brodie Kostecki had been involved in an incident which put Anton De Pasquale’s #11 Shell V-Power Mustang into the wall on exit of Turn 6.

De Pasquale had been in a battle for position around the back end of the top 10 when Cars #11 and #99 tangled at exit of the left-hander which forms part of the chicane complex.

He was unable to proceed, triggering a Safety Car initially before the red flag for the pit wall damage.

Shane van Gisbergen leads, having put the #97 Red Bull Ampol ZB Commodore on pole position.

Update 11:16 AEST

5 minutes to restart.

Update 11:21 AEST

Safety Car leads field off again.

Update 11:21 AEST

Brown reportedly okay but winded; at medical centre.

Update 11:27 AEST

No further action into B.Kostecki-De Pasquale incident.