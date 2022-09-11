> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix, Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 11th September, 2022 - 2:07am

Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Pos Num Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3
1 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 1:21.280 1:21.208 1:20.161
2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:20.922 1:21.265 1:20.306
3 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 1:21.348 1:20.878 1:20.429
4 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 1:21.495 1:21.358 1:21.206
5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1:22.048 1:21.708 1:21.524
6 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1:21.785 1:21.747 1:21.542
7 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 1:22.130 1:21.831 1:21.584
8 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 1:22.139 1:21.855 1:21.925
9 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:22.010 1:22.062 1:22.648
10 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 1:22.089 1:21.861 0:00.000
11 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 1:22.166 1:22.130
12 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1:22.254 1:22.235
13 45 Nyck de Vries Williams Racing 1:22.567 1:22.471
14 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1:22.003 1:22.577
15 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:22.020 0:00.000
16 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 1:22.587
17 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 1:22.636
18 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 1:22.748
19 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 1:22.908
20 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 1:23.005

