Results: Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix, Qualifying
Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1:21.280
|1:21.208
|1:20.161
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|1:20.922
|1:21.265
|1:20.306
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1:21.348
|1:20.878
|1:20.429
|4
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|1:21.495
|1:21.358
|1:21.206
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|1:22.048
|1:21.708
|1:21.524
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|1:21.785
|1:21.747
|1:21.542
|7
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|1:22.130
|1:21.831
|1:21.584
|8
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|1:22.139
|1:21.855
|1:21.925
|9
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:22.010
|1:22.062
|1:22.648
|10
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|1:22.089
|1:21.861
|0:00.000
|11
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|1:22.166
|1:22.130
|
|12
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|1:22.254
|1:22.235
|
|13
|45
|Nyck de Vries
|Williams Racing
|1:22.567
|1:22.471
|
|14
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|1:22.003
|1:22.577
|
|15
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:22.020
|0:00.000
|
|16
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|1:22.587
|
|
|17
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|1:22.636
|
|
|18
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|1:22.748
|
|
|19
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:22.908
|
|
|20
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|1:23.005
|
|
