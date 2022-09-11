Power unable to celebrate IndyCar pole record properly

The IndyCar Series title is all that is on Will Power’s mind despite breaking Mario Andretti’s all-time pole position record in Qualifying at Laguna Seca.

The Team Penske driver extended his series lead to 21 although the extra point is arguably not as significant as the failures of his key rivals, team-mate Josef Newgarden and Scott Dixon, to advance from Round 1 of the session.

However, there was an added level of significance on top of all that with the pole position behind the 68th of Power’s IndyCar/Champ Car career, taking him beyond a living legend.

However, the focus before Qualifying and the focus now is on doing enough to clinch a second IndyCar crown at this weekend’s season finale.

“That was the focus, that’s all that was on my mind; had nothing to do with the number of poles,” said the Queenslander.

“It was [a case of] I need to get pole to give myself the best chance here.

“So, we ticked that box and also another box – you know, with the 68th – but, a very good start to the weekend, super-focused on tomorrow.”

Power also drew attention to the fact that, should he get a good enough start, another bonus point for leading at least one lap of the race should be his.

“Well, it’s one point [for pole]; I plan on leading the first lap, which is another point; and if you get a real ride, we can lead the most laps, which is [two] more points; you just want to keep going like that.

“Yep, super-focused, I want to give all the boys my best, all the team the best, because that’s what they’ve done for me this year.”

Andretti personally congratulated Power in pit lane, as did his team owner Roger Penske.

While the 41-year-old was obviously touched by the moment, he was not letting himself get too carried away.

“Just looking around, it was surreal, it really was, and at such a crucial point,” he recalled.

“I couldn’t celebrate it very much because I’m so focused on tomorrow and I don’t want to give out too much energy because I’m going to need it for tomorrow.

“But yeah, a day you will remember for sure; something I’ll remember, the rest of my life.”

On the achievement itself, however, Power did acknowledge it to be a “Tremendous milestone.”

He added, “To be up there with an iconic guy like Mario is amazing.

“When I think about the era that he raced in, how dangerous it was and how much more a risk it was, it just blows my mind that I’m there with Mario.

“It’s great to have Mario here; someone I respect tremendously and was a massive fan of growing up.

“I want to swap a helmet with him, put his in my collection if he would do it.”

Power will share Row 1 with Callum Ilott (Juncos Hollinger Racing), while the rest of the title contenders are Scott McLaughlin (Penske) in eighth, Marcus Ericsson (Chip Ganassi Racing) in 10th, Dixon (Ganassi) in 13th, and Newgarden on the back row in 25th after spinning at the Corkscrew.

The Warm Up starts on Sunday at 12:00 ET/Monday at 02:00 AEST, followed by the final race of the season later in the day at 15:30 ET/05:30 AEST.

Stan Sport’s live and ad-free coverage resumes on Monday morning at 05:00 AEST.