> News > Formula 1

Final Starting Grid: Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 11th September, 2022 - 9:57pm

The official final starting grid for the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix, including all penalties.

Pos Num Driver Team
1 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari
2 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
3 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team
4 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team
5 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri
6 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team
7 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
8 45 Nyck de Vries Williams Racing
9 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team
10 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing
11 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team
12 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team
13 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
14 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team
15 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team
16 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
17 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team
18 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari
19 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
20 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri

Penalties

  • Verstappen, 5-places – Additional restricted-number components have been used
  • Ocon, 5-places – Additional restricted-number components have been used
  • Perez, 10-places – Additional power unit element has been used
  • Bottas, 15-places – Additional power unit elements have been used
  • Magnussen, 15-places – Additional power unit elements have been used
  • Schumacher, 15-places – Additional restricted-number components have been used
  • Sainz, Back of Grid – Additional power unit elements have been used
  • Hamilton, Back of Grid – Additional power unit elements have been used
  • Tsunoda, Back of Grid- 10 places grid penalty, accumulation of five reprimands. Required to start from back of grid for additional power unit elements. Three place grid penalty, failing to slow for yellow flags

