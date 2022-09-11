Final Starting Grid: Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix
The official final starting grid for the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix, including all penalties.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|2
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|3
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|4
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|5
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|6
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|7
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|8
|45
|Nyck de Vries
|Williams Racing
|9
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|10
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|11
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|12
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|13
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|14
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|15
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|16
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|17
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|18
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|19
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|20
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
Penalties
- Verstappen, 5-places – Additional restricted-number components have been used
- Ocon, 5-places – Additional restricted-number components have been used
- Perez, 10-places – Additional power unit element has been used
- Bottas, 15-places – Additional power unit elements have been used
- Magnussen, 15-places – Additional power unit elements have been used
- Schumacher, 15-places – Additional restricted-number components have been used
- Sainz, Back of Grid – Additional power unit elements have been used
- Hamilton, Back of Grid – Additional power unit elements have been used
- Tsunoda, Back of Grid- 10 places grid penalty, accumulation of five reprimands. Required to start from back of grid for additional power unit elements. Three place grid penalty, failing to slow for yellow flags
