FIA President to host F1 Sporting Summit

President of the FIA, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, is set to convene the FIA Formula 1 World Championship Sporting Summit tomorrow.

The meeting will include race officials and Formula 1 Team Managers to discuss a number of sporting-related matters.

It comes on the heels of a round of separate meetings between Ben Sulayem and the drivers over the course of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza.

Monday’s meeting will be the first of its type since 2013. and is part of the new FIA President’s push to improve the standards of the sport and improve the collaboration between drivers, teams, stewards, and officials.

The relationship between drivers, teams, and officials this year has been fractious at times while several sporting issues have served to alienate fans.

That is best evidenced by the grid penalties that were witnessed at the Belgian Grand Prix last month and have been seen again this weekend in Monza.

New personnel in key roles have also clashed at points with Sebastian Vettel walking out of the drivers’ briefing at the Austrian Grand Prix.

There was also a clash following the tighter enforcement of jewellery bans, something which has had a blind eye turned to it over recent years.

The FIA has this year increased its efforts from an officiating perspective, with additional resources afforded to the Race Directors.

Where previously there were no systems or processes that were manual, investment has been made to offer both greater support and capacity to Race Control.

That has included the creation of a Remote Operations Centre to support trackside operations, details of which will be shared at the summit.

The creation of the ROC was created in the wake of last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix where it was found Michael Masi did not have the support around him to succeed in the role.

The ROC is designed to allow officials to replay and review incidents to produce more informed decisions and further refine processes.

The Summit is set to form part of a series of consultations, the FIA claims, that will work to “shape the future direction of the sport under the guidance of the FIA President.”