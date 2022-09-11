Brown, Winterbottom at odds over Pukekohe crash

Will Brown and Mark Winterbottom have given contrasting summations after their incident in Race 28 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Pukekohe.

Brown ended up making heavy side-on contact with the wall next to pit entry on the opening lap of the first Sunday race at the ITM Auckland SuperSprint.

Replays show that the #9 Erebus Motorsport entry was carted off at Turn 9 by Winterbottom, whom stewards handed a drive-through penalty after the restart from a red flag period to reset the barriers.

Brown was winded but not seriously harmed and, following a visit to the medical centre, cut a frustrated figure in the garage.

“Winterbottom wasn’t happy from the corner before and put me off,” said Brown.

“That was the biggest hit I’ve ever had.

“Some of them, you’re not too bothered about, but that was a pretty big hit.

“Going in at that speed, I knew I was screwed, going to hit the side of wall.

“I got out of the car, I was pretty badly winded. but I’m feeling alright now. Just a bit sore on my left side.”

As for the state of the car, Brown said, “It’s rooted. It’s done. We’ve rooted a Supercar.

“Hopefully we get another one sorted for Bathurst.”

Winterbottom was interviewed again post-race, after the judicial camera footage was revealed on broadcast.

“It looks bad, it always looks bad on footage when someone ends up like that, unfortunately with the footage, it doesn’t show the Turn 4 get hit, Turn 6 get hit, Turn 9 get hit, the concertina and everything going on to get there,” said the Team 18 driver.

“We were going two-wide I think, obviously you feel like there is more room there, I feel like his front wheel hit my back and lifted, and it’s not intentional at all, so it’s a bad visual to watch.

“It’s always hindsight isn’t it? Unfortunately for him, I can see why he would be angry, and disappointed.

“I got a drive-through.

“It’s hard when someone’s not side-by-side; a little bit different.

“Anyway, you cop it, I’m glad he is okay, and that’s the main thing.”

Winterbottom added, “He can, if he wants [have a chat], obviously they can.

“I saw there was a few of them in pit lane carrying on a bit, but nothing is intentional in this sport.

“You race hard, and it doesn’t show getting drilled at the Hairpin by him, and Turn 6 getting drilled by him, but it shows the aftermath, and that’s what looks bad.

“So, not intentional, and glad he is okay, and I’m sure we can chat about it, no worries.”

Winterbottom did head to the Erebus garage after those comments, where he was met by an angry Brown and particularly angry Erebus CEO Barry Ryan.

Race 29 of the season starts this afternoon at 16:10 local time/14:10 AEST.