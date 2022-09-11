Boost wildcard could switch teams after Brown crash

Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway’s Bathurst 1000 wildcard could switch teams if Erebus Motorsport is unable to run the car, according to Boost Mobile boss Peter Adderton.

The Kiwi duo’s Great Race entry is under a cloud after Will Brown’s ZB Commodore was heavily damaged in an incident at Pukekohe today.

Brown’s chassis might not be repairable in time for the Mount Panorama enduro, meaning he and co-driver Jack Perkins will compete in Erebus’ spare car.

That spare chassis is the one assigned to Murphy and Stanaway, with team boss Barry Ryan confirming the wildcard would miss out in such a circumstance.

While Ryan ruled out using a chassis from another team, claiming he had received such offers, the entry’s sponsor was more interested.

On social media, Adderton left the door open for the wildcard to be run by another team or flagged possibly buying a car himself.

“Can I just say thank you to all the teams who have offered [Erebus] cars and support for the wildcard,” he wrote on Instagram.

“That’s the motorsport community coming together for the betterment of the sport, as we know this is something we, as sponsors and sport, are doing for the fans.

“This was always about the fans. This is a Boost Mobile wildcard too and we will do whatever it takes to make it happen including working with any team that is willing to support us should Erebus not have the time or car.

“We will never do anything half-hearted. To me too many fans have bought tickets, merchandise to see [Murphy] do one last race at the Mountain.

“[Supercars] owes it to the fans to make this happen.”

He added in a separate post: “In my opinion, it’s way more important than anything else sitting in a jig [referring to Gen3] and I assure you…I will spend whatever it takes to make it happen…so if I have to buy a car I will.”

This year’s Bathurst 1000 takes place from October 6-9.