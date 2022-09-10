> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix, Free Practice 3

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 10th September, 2022 - 10:38pm

Full results from Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 19 1:21.252
2 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 15 1:21.599 +0.347s
3 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 26 1:21.848 +0.596s
4 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 17 1:21.897 +0.645s
5 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 17 1:22.306 +1.054s
6 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 19 1:22.319 +1.067s
7 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 24 1:22.357 +1.105s
8 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 27 1:22.430 +1.178s
9 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 17 1:22.506 +1.254s
10 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 22 1:22.567 +1.315s
11 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 14 1:22.657 +1.405s
12 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 21 1:22.755 +1.503s
13 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 19 1:22.776 +1.524s
14 45 Nyck de Vries Williams Racing 21 1:22.869 +1.617s
15 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 19 1:22.871 +1.619s
16 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 26 1:22.950 +1.698s
17 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 20 1:23.104 +1.852s
18 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 17 1:23.203 +1.951s
19 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 8 1:23.392 +2.140s
20 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 16 1:23.739 +2.487s

