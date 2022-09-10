Results: Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix, Free Practice 3
Full results from Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|19
|1:21.252
|
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|15
|1:21.599
|+0.347s
|3
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|26
|1:21.848
|+0.596s
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|17
|1:21.897
|+0.645s
|5
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|17
|1:22.306
|+1.054s
|6
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|19
|1:22.319
|+1.067s
|7
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|24
|1:22.357
|+1.105s
|8
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|27
|1:22.430
|+1.178s
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|17
|1:22.506
|+1.254s
|10
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|22
|1:22.567
|+1.315s
|11
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|14
|1:22.657
|+1.405s
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|21
|1:22.755
|+1.503s
|13
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|19
|1:22.776
|+1.524s
|14
|45
|Nyck de Vries
|Williams Racing
|21
|1:22.869
|+1.617s
|15
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|19
|1:22.871
|+1.619s
|16
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|26
|1:22.950
|+1.698s
|17
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|20
|1:23.104
|+1.852s
|18
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|17
|1:23.203
|+1.951s
|19
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|8
|1:23.392
|+2.140s
|20
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|16
|1:23.739
|+2.487s
