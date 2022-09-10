> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix, Free Practice 2

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 10th September, 2022 - 2:27am

Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 23 1:21.664
2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 26 1:21.807 +0.143s
3 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 23 1:21.857 +0.193s
4 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 29 1:22.338 +0.674s
5 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 24 1:22.386 +0.722s
6 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 25 1:22.394 +0.730s
7 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 24 1:22.503 +0.839s
8 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 28 1:22.728 +1.064s
9 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 28 1:22.752 +1.088s
10 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 24 1:22.835 +1.171s
11 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 26 1:22.911 +1.247s
12 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 29 1:22.938 +1.274s
13 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 25 1:22.993 +1.329s
14 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 25 1:23.135 +1.471s
15 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 30 1:23.217 +1.553s
16 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 24 1:23.557 +1.893s
17 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 25 1:23.731 +2.067s
18 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 27 1:23.785 +2.121s
19 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 22 1:23.982 +2.318s
20 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 9 1:24.586 +2.922s

