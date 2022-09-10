Results: Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix, Free Practice 2
Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|23
|1:21.664
|
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|26
|1:21.807
|+0.143s
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|23
|1:21.857
|+0.193s
|4
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|29
|1:22.338
|+0.674s
|5
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|24
|1:22.386
|+0.722s
|6
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|25
|1:22.394
|+0.730s
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|24
|1:22.503
|+0.839s
|8
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|28
|1:22.728
|+1.064s
|9
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|28
|1:22.752
|+1.088s
|10
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|24
|1:22.835
|+1.171s
|11
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|26
|1:22.911
|+1.247s
|12
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|29
|1:22.938
|+1.274s
|13
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|25
|1:22.993
|+1.329s
|14
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|25
|1:23.135
|+1.471s
|15
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|30
|1:23.217
|+1.553s
|16
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|24
|1:23.557
|+1.893s
|17
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|25
|1:23.731
|+2.067s
|18
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|27
|1:23.785
|+2.121s
|19
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|22
|1:23.982
|+2.318s
|20
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|9
|1:24.586
|+2.922s
