Red Bull fielding manufacturer interest after Porsche deal collapse

Red Bull has received interest regarding its Formula 1 power unit project following news that discussions with Porsche have ended.

The German manufacturer stated on Friday announcing that it would not make an F1 return with Red Bull.

Porsche was looking to enter as a power unit partner, taking a stake in Red Bull’s power train business, but also wanted a share in the broader team.

That was a sticking point as discussions moved from what seemed to be a certainty to a non-starter.

Porsche had registered trademarks ahead of its Formula 1 return while documents were filed in several jurisdictions in anticipation of the deal being completed successfully.

While the breakdown of discussions with Porsche is not ideal, it is equally not a crisis for the team, according to Red Bull’s motorsport advisor, Helmut Mark.

“We don’t need anyone at the moment,” Marko said on Austrian radio station OE3.

“But if it turns out that synergies and advantages come, then we are open.

“Surprisingly, we have received some inquiries now that the Porsche cancellation has become official.”

But while the Porsche deal didn’t come to pass, and despite Red Bull not needing investment or assistance to continue, it remains open to opportunities.

“In the course of the talks, it became clear that for the overall project, this cooperation would have brought no advantage to either side,” he said.

“The efficiency of Red Bull Racing was paramount; that the team should be as successful as it has been over the last 10 or 12 years, that this should continue.

“We are in a good position,” he added.

“We have the fastest driver until 2028, we have Adrian Newey, the best designer, and we have an engine factory that has been fully operational within 55 weeks – the first engine has already run – that means we are completely self-sufficient.

“Nevertheless, if know-how can be contributed in the engine sector or other synergies or advantages can be achieved, we are open to cooperation.”

Red Bull currently fields rebadged Honda power units, the operation having leased the intellectual property to the designs from the Japanese manufacturer after it stepped away from Formula 1 at the end of 2021.

That could open the door for a return. That theory is supported by the fact senior figures from Honda have been seen in conversation with Marko in the paddock at recent events.

How that would be structured in lieu of the new Red Bull Powertrains division remains to be seen.