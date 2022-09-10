McLaughlin teases Supercars television role

Scott McLaughlin has teased an appearance with Supercars Media at a Repco Supercars Championship event this year.

The IndyCar Series driver, who recently secured a contract extension with Team Penske, posted a cryptic photo to social media today.

It features McLaughlin’s name and portrait on an official Supercars accreditation pass, titled ‘Supercars Media’ where the organisation or race team would usually be listed.

The 2022 IndyCar season wraps up this weekend at Laguna Seca, while Supercars’ ITM Auckland SuperSprint will conclude on Sunday after Will Davison won Saturday’s encounter.

Supercars has three events remaining after Pukekohe Park Raceway, with the Repco Bathurst 1000 being the next round on the calendar (October 6-9).

One would expect McLaughlin might return to Australia in the IndyCar off-season, with the social media teaser indicating he will attend at least one Supercars event before the year ends.

Details of McLaughlin’s visit are under wraps, though an announcement is expected tomorrow.

There had been hope the Kiwi might make a spectacular return as a Great Race co-driver with the Shell V-Power Racing Team, however, that was ruled out for this year in May.