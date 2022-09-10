Live Updates: Auckland SuperSprint
Newgarden tops IndyCar Practice 1 at Laguna Seca by 0.4s
Grove Racing puts Super2 programme on ice
WAU phases historic move around Gen3 build
Leclerc still chasing Ferrari ‘sweet spot’ at Monza
Doohan charges to third F2 pole in Monza
Six drivers set for Italian GP grid penalties
Results: Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix, Free Practice 2
Sainz leads Verstappen in Practice 2 in Monza
Red Bull fielding manufacturer interest after Porsche deal collapse
Results: Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix, Free Practice 1
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]