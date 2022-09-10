Kostecki ‘bloody spewing’ over Practice 2 run-in with wall

Brodie Kostecki admits he is “bloody spewing” after hitting the wall late in Practice 2 for the Repco Supercars Championship field at the ITM Auckland SuperSprint.

The Erebus Motorsport driver ran over the edge of the track at Pukekohe’s fast final corner and glanced the concrete wall, breaking the wing plane off its left-hand side endplate.

He was able to prevent a complete disaster and drive back to the pits but the contact did cause mechanical damage to the #99 Boost Mobile ZB Commodore.

“Bloody spewing actually, we were starting to sort of get somewhere with the car and just made a pretty big mistake on my part for the left-hander and got too much kerb and sort of lost in between both corners and sort of broke the left-rear toe link,” Kostecki said.

“Thankfully it’s not that bad, but yeah, bit of work for the boys prior to Qualifying is not a good thing.

“We’ll get it fixed up and get ready for Qualifying, and see how we go.”

Championship leader Shane van Gisbergen nearly did much the same thing in the minutes after the Erebus driver’s incident, while Anton De Pasquale also had a wild moment at the final corner earlier in the session.

“We’re driving to millimetres coming up to the grass, and you know it was sort of a bit out of control prior to the corner, so I was just trying to manage it,” added Kostecki.

“I knew I was in trouble pretty early and tried to keep it off the wall, and thankfully only got the left-rear.

“It’s only one corner they have to fix, it’s better than all four, so we’ll put it back together and see how we go.”

Brodie Kostecki had already banked a 1:02.7400s which saw him end up 18th-fastest for the session, 0.5876s off the pace set by Will Davison.

Coincidentally, cousin Jake Kostecki caused the only red flag of the session when he thumped the tyre wall at the exit of Turn 3 in the 10th minute of proceedings.

Tickford Racing patched up the #56 Tradie Mustang and he was dispatched again within 10 minutes, ultimately setting a 1:02.7552s to be classified 19th in the session.

Qualifying for Race 27 starts at 14:00 local time/12:00 AEST.