Heimgartner: Pukekohe podium better than maiden win

Andre Heimgartner ranks his home event podium at Pukekohe Park Raceway better than his maiden Supercars victory.

The New Zealander has been on the pace in every session at the ITM Auckland SuperSprint in the #8 R&J Batteries Racing ZB Commodore.

Heimgartner was determined to claim a strong result at Pukekohe with the circuit set to close in April 2023.

The 27-year-old converted a fifth place start into a second place finish in Race 27, lifting a trophy in front of his home crowd.

It’s a moment he rates over his first Supercars win at The Bend, in 2021.

“I’d probably say if anything it was probably better than the reaction at The Bend,” Heimgartner said.

“You don’t get a crowd like that at The Bend so to do well in front of my fellow countrymen is pretty awesome.

“I came second but they acted like I won the race. It was cool to see that.”

The Jason Richards Memorial Trophy is up for grabs this weekend, an accolade that is close to the heart of Brad Jones Racing.

Team owner Brad Jones says Heimgartner’s form puts the trophy, awarded to the round winner, within reach.

Jason Bright claimed the special silverware in 2013 for BJR, the last Supercars Championship team for which Richards drove.

“It certainly means a lot to us with Jason being our driver,” Jones told Speedcafe.com.

“It is a very important trophy to us. We’ve got two more races to go and a lot can happen in that.

“It’s a great start, nice to have another podium, and if we can do that again tomorrow that would be fantastic.

“If we can happen to win the JR Trophy that’s the cream.”

Heimgartner’s success came in the 700th race for BJR, adding to the emotion.

Jones said he “couldn’t be happier or prouder” of his driver.

“There’s pressure at every race meeting, but this is an important event with Andre being a Kiwi,” he added.

“We always want to do well everywhere but this is an opportunity for us to fight for the JR Trophy and do well and he’s been fast since Practice 1.

“So our expectations are quite high, and qualifying didn’t quite go the way we wanted but the race worked out really well.

“When the Safety Car came out I wasn’t too keen on that because I didn’t want them closing up.

“Today was a result of a great team effort and I think it’s fitting that it’s our 700th race and we really gelled well as a team today.”