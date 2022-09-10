Ferrari reveals Shwartzman Friday F1 plan

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto has revealed the events where Robert Shwartzman will likely take part in Free Practice 1 for the Scuderia.

All teams this year must field a driver with fewer than two grands prix starts to their name on two separate occasions; one in place of each of the team’s regular drivers.

Speaking in Monza on Saturday morning, Binotto stated that Shwartzman would make his appearances at the United States Grand Prix, and in Abu Dhabi at the end of the year.

“Robert will have two free practices from now to the end [of the season],” Binotto said.

“When, maybe I’m wrong, but I think it’s Austin and Abu Dhabi.”

Shwartzman will participate in the sessions with an Israeli licence, sidestepping the ban on Russian and Belarusian participation in the sport.

He finished second to Oscar Piastri in last year’s FIA Formula 2 Championship and has worked as test and reserve driver for Ferrari throughout 2022.

However, there has been no mention of the 22-year-old in conjunction with any of the available drives, including that of Haas where questions linger over Mick Schumacher’s future with the squad.

“Robert is a fantastic driver,” Binotto declared.

“I think he’s very fast, especially in an F1 [car]. Whenever he drives an F1, he has been very fast.

“There are other drivers that maybe are great in F3, F2, and then are not good enough in F1.

“I think Robert is one of the opposites; he has been great, certainly F3, F2, but he’s very, very strong in F1.

“And so it’s a shame for him not to have any seat at the moment.

“This season he has worked a lot on the simulator, he has worked a lot helping our team in developing the current car.

“I think as a driver he has improved, he has developed his own skills, and today is a lot more mature than even a year ago.

“He’s a driver that would deserve a seat,” Binotto added.

“We know it’s very difficult right now in this situation but hopefully in the future that may happen.”