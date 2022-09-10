Doohan targets ‘consistency and good results’ in penultimate F2 event

Virtuosi’s Jack Doohan has continued to improve his results in his rookie Formula 2 season, taking pole in this week’s Monza weekend, but says his focus in consistency and results for his team.

The 19-year-old Australian currently sits fourth in the FIA F2 standings and admits his target for the last races in Monza and Abu Dhabi is not his finishing position in the championship, but instead his consistency with race finishes and working alongside F1 team, Alpine, for which he is a junior academy driver.

“It would be nice to finish as high up as possible. Winning it is not on the cards, but to finish the next best position would be ideal,” Doohan said.

“But I think you know, at the moment now, I’m trying to get some consistency in the last few rounds be great and also to win and finish the year off on some good results.”

Doohan has impressed the field, being quick off the line, clinching three pole positions, two Sprint race wins and one Feature Race win in his rookie season.

“Happy to get another pole, we’ve been getting back on form with qualifying, getting back to being aggressive,” he remarked.

“And also, our race car has been very strong. So, it’s been taking good steps forward and really putting it on paper, the pace and the speed that we’ve had all year.

“So, I’m happy for myself, I’m happy for the team. And hopefully we can keep it going.”

New Zealand’s Liam Lawson has had a similar experience for his ending of his 2022 F2 season, only two points behind Doohan in the championship standings in fifth.

“I came into this year with the target of winning the title and to not be in that position now is hard, but I think it would be nice to finish as high as possible,” said the Carlin driver.

“Some of the main focuses for me now, it’s winning races and finishing the year strongly and it’d be nice to have some highlights to cap off the year.”

Doohan’s natural progression as Alpine Academy driver would be to move into the Alpine reserve driver Role, currently held by fellow Australian Oscar Piastri, who will race for McLaren F1 Team in 2023.

His recent bout of good performance and race results will certainly help with highlighting Doohan as a perfect candidate to step into that role.

“[It’s a] good time to perform. But all the time is a good time to perform. And, regardless of what’s going on, I think if you’re at the pointy end, it gets noticed,” he commented.

“But there’s obviously a lot going on and I’m trying to stay focused on what I can control, my car, my team and outside of that is not a worry.”