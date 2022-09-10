> News > Supercars

Davison fastest, Kostecki swipes wall in Pukekohe Practice 2

By Daniel Herrero

Saturday 10th September, 2022 - 10:17am

Will Davison

Will Davison has gone fastest in Repco Supercars Championship Practice 2 at the ITM Auckland SuperSprint as Brodie Kostecki glanced the wall at Pukekohe’s fast final corner.

Kostecki got loose and plucked the wing plane off the left-hand side endplate with the initial touch of the concrete in the #99 Boost Mobile ZB Commodore before a secondary glance of the wall.

He was able to drive back to the pits and it was green flag conditions for the final 90 seconds of the sessions or thereabouts, during which time championship leader Shane van Gisbergen himself had a big catch at the same corner in the #97 Red Bull Ampol ZB Commodore.

Aside from the tale of the stopwatch, the other notable story of Practice 2 was the fact that both of the Shell V-Power Racing Team entries, the Mustangs of Davison and Anton De Pasquale, are under investigation for pit lane speeding.

On the race track proper, Davison was certainly fast, going as quick as a 1:02.1524s in Car #17 despite having already run on both practice sets of his tyres on the afternoon prior.

Andre Heimgartner (#8 R&J Batteries ZB Commodore), Chaz Mostert (#25 Mobil 1 Optus ZB Commodore), and Nick Percat (#2 Mobil 1 NTI ZB Commodore) all finished within a tenth of a second of the fastest lap, with van Gisbergen fifth at 0.1056s off the pace.

While light rain had fallen earlier in the day, it was dry conditions as 25 drivers rolled out for a second half-hour of practice.

Van Gisbergen was quickest on a 1:02.8077s before he returned to the pits, but Heimgartner held sway on a 1:02.6346s once he completed his first run proper.

A red flag was called exactly 10 minutes into the session after Jake Kostecki (#56 Tradie Mustang) hit the tyre wall at the exit of Turn 3, harder than Tickford Racing team-mate Cameron Waters had done on the afternoon prior, although he would drive away unassisted.

When the session resumed, the pattern repeated, with van Gisbergen going quickest on a 1:02.5905s before he was usurped by Heimgartner on a 1:02.4610s.

However, both times were bettered by Waters’ (#50 Monster Energy Mustang) 1:02.4304s then Practice 1 fast man De Pasquale’s (#11 Mustang) 1:02.3791s before the second runs proper were done.

Davison then went top on a 1:02.2929s on tyres he had already used in Practice 1, and the time stood as the benchmark for a couple of minutes until van Gisbergen clocked a 1:02.2580s.

With less than six minutes remaining, Davison returned to first spot with a 1:02.1524s, while Heimgartner closed to a 1:02.1643s in the 28th minute.

The chequered flag came out before Mostert set the fastest first sector and improved to third all-told on a 1:02.2249s, usurping his Walkinshaw Andretti United team-mate Percat by 0.0022s.

De Pasquale ended up sixth on a 1:02.3350s, from Waters, Scott Pye (#20 Nulon ZB Commodore), Bryce Fullwood (#14 Middy’s ZB Commodore), and David Reynolds (#26 Penrite Mustang), with Broc Feeney (#88 Red Bull Ampol ZB Commodore) 11th on a 1:02.5819s.

Qualifying for Race 27, a three-part knockout session, starts at 14:00 local time/12:00 AEST.

Results: Practice 2

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Fastest lap Split
1 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1:02.1524  
2 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Holden Commodore ZB 1:02.1643 0:00.0119
3 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 1:02.2249 0:00.0725
4 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 1:02.2271 0:00.0747
5 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 1:02.2580 0:00.1056
6 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 1:02.3350 0:00.1826
7 50 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1:02.3528 0:00.2004
8 20 Nulon Racing Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 1:02.5122 0:00.3598
9 14 Middy’s Electrical Racing Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 1:02.5384 0:00.3860
10 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 1:02.5805 0:00.4281
11 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Holden Commodore ZB 1:02.5819 0:00.4295
12 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 1:02.5882 0:00.4358
13 3 CoolDrive Auto Parts Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 1:02.6350 0:00.4826
14 10 Penrite Racing Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 1:02.6596 0:00.5072
15 96 Kubota Racing Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 1:02.6678 0:00.5154
16 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB 1:02.7014 0:00.5490
17 18 IRWIN Racing Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 1:02.7218 0:00.5694
18 99 Boost Mobile Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 1:02.7400 0:00.5876
19 56 Tradie Racing Jake Kostecki Ford Mustang GT 1:02.7552 0:00.6028
20 31 Subway PremiAir Racing James Golding Holden Commodore ZB 1:02.8380 0:00.6856
21 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 1:02.8631 0:00.7107
22 9 Boost Mobile Racing by Erebus William Brown Holden Commodore ZB 1:02.8857 0:00.7333
23 35 Truck Assist Racing Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 1:02.8859 0:00.7335
24 4 SCT Logistics Racing Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 1:02.9579 0:00.8055
25 22 PremiAir Coca Cola Racing Chris Pither Holden Commodore ZB 1:03.0301 0:00.8777

