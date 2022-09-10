Davison fastest, Kostecki swipes wall in Pukekohe Practice 2

Will Davison has gone fastest in Repco Supercars Championship Practice 2 at the ITM Auckland SuperSprint as Brodie Kostecki glanced the wall at Pukekohe’s fast final corner.

Kostecki got loose and plucked the wing plane off the left-hand side endplate with the initial touch of the concrete in the #99 Boost Mobile ZB Commodore before a secondary glance of the wall.

He was able to drive back to the pits and it was green flag conditions for the final 90 seconds of the sessions or thereabouts, during which time championship leader Shane van Gisbergen himself had a big catch at the same corner in the #97 Red Bull Ampol ZB Commodore.

Aside from the tale of the stopwatch, the other notable story of Practice 2 was the fact that both of the Shell V-Power Racing Team entries, the Mustangs of Davison and Anton De Pasquale, are under investigation for pit lane speeding.

On the race track proper, Davison was certainly fast, going as quick as a 1:02.1524s in Car #17 despite having already run on both practice sets of his tyres on the afternoon prior.

Andre Heimgartner (#8 R&J Batteries ZB Commodore), Chaz Mostert (#25 Mobil 1 Optus ZB Commodore), and Nick Percat (#2 Mobil 1 NTI ZB Commodore) all finished within a tenth of a second of the fastest lap, with van Gisbergen fifth at 0.1056s off the pace.

While light rain had fallen earlier in the day, it was dry conditions as 25 drivers rolled out for a second half-hour of practice.

Van Gisbergen was quickest on a 1:02.8077s before he returned to the pits, but Heimgartner held sway on a 1:02.6346s once he completed his first run proper.

A red flag was called exactly 10 minutes into the session after Jake Kostecki (#56 Tradie Mustang) hit the tyre wall at the exit of Turn 3, harder than Tickford Racing team-mate Cameron Waters had done on the afternoon prior, although he would drive away unassisted.

When the session resumed, the pattern repeated, with van Gisbergen going quickest on a 1:02.5905s before he was usurped by Heimgartner on a 1:02.4610s.

However, both times were bettered by Waters’ (#50 Monster Energy Mustang) 1:02.4304s then Practice 1 fast man De Pasquale’s (#11 Mustang) 1:02.3791s before the second runs proper were done.

Davison then went top on a 1:02.2929s on tyres he had already used in Practice 1, and the time stood as the benchmark for a couple of minutes until van Gisbergen clocked a 1:02.2580s.

With less than six minutes remaining, Davison returned to first spot with a 1:02.1524s, while Heimgartner closed to a 1:02.1643s in the 28th minute.

The chequered flag came out before Mostert set the fastest first sector and improved to third all-told on a 1:02.2249s, usurping his Walkinshaw Andretti United team-mate Percat by 0.0022s.

De Pasquale ended up sixth on a 1:02.3350s, from Waters, Scott Pye (#20 Nulon ZB Commodore), Bryce Fullwood (#14 Middy’s ZB Commodore), and David Reynolds (#26 Penrite Mustang), with Broc Feeney (#88 Red Bull Ampol ZB Commodore) 11th on a 1:02.5819s.

Qualifying for Race 27, a three-part knockout session, starts at 14:00 local time/12:00 AEST.

