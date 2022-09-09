> News > IndyCar

What to watch this weekend on Stan Sport

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 9th September, 2022 - 4:08pm

IndyCar at Laguna Seca

A five-way fight for the 2022 IndyCar Series title headlines this weekend’s motorsport offering on Stan Sport.

In addition to IndyCar, there are two FIA world championships in action across a bumper few days.

IndyCar Series at Laguna Seca

Five drivers, one title, one race; Stan Sport’s live and ad-free coverage of Event 16 of the season includes all of the key sessions, live and ad-free, starting on Sunday morning.

IndyCar session times

Saturday, September 10
07:30 AEST Practice 1
Sunday, September 11
03:15 AEST Practice 2 Live on Stan Sport
07:05 AEST Qualifying Live on Stan Sport from 07:00 AEST
Monday, September 12
02:00 AEST Warm Up
05:30 AEST Race Live on Stan Sport from 05:00 AEST

World Rally Championship in Greece

Round 10 of the World Rally Championship takes the field to Lamia for the Acropolis Rally Greece.

Saturday, September 10
18:08 AEST Special Stage 10 Live on Stan Sport from 18:00 AEST
Sunday, September 11    
00:08 AEST Special Stage 13 Live on Stan Sport from 00:00 AEST
16:08 AEST Special Stage 14 Live on Stan Sport from 16:00 AEST
20:18 AEST Power Stage (SS16) Live on Stan Sport from 20:00 AEST

World Endurance Championship at Fuji

The business end of the World Endurance Championship sees Round 5 unfold at Japan’s Fuji Speedway.

World Endurance Championship session times

Friday, September 9    
12:00 AEST Free Practice 1  
16:30 AEST Free Practice 2  
Saturday, September 10    
11:20 AEST Free Practice 3  
15:40 AEST Qualifying 1 Live on Stan Sport from 15:30 AEST
16:00 AEST Qualifying 2
Sunday, September 11    
12:00 AEST Race Live on Stan Sport from 11:30 AEST

