What to watch this weekend on Stan Sport

IndyCar at Laguna Seca
A five-way fight for the 2022 IndyCar Series title headlines this weekend’s motorsport offering on Stan Sport.
In addition to IndyCar, there are two FIA world championships in action across a bumper few days.
IndyCar Series at Laguna Seca
Five drivers, one title, one race; Stan Sport’s live and ad-free coverage of Event 16 of the season includes all of the key sessions, live and ad-free, starting on Sunday morning.
IndyCar session times
|Saturday, September 10
|
|
|07:30 AEST
|Practice 1
|
|Sunday, September 11
|
|
|03:15 AEST
|Practice 2
|Live on Stan Sport
|07:05 AEST
|Qualifying
|Live on Stan Sport from 07:00 AEST
|Monday, September 12
|
|
|02:00 AEST
|Warm Up
|
|05:30 AEST
|Race
|Live on Stan Sport from 05:00 AEST
World Rally Championship in Greece
Round 10 of the World Rally Championship takes the field to Lamia for the Acropolis Rally Greece.
|Saturday, September 10
|
|
|18:08 AEST
|Special Stage 10
|Live on Stan Sport from 18:00 AEST
|Sunday, September 11
|
|
|00:08 AEST
|Special Stage 13
|Live on Stan Sport from 00:00 AEST
|16:08 AEST
|Special Stage 14
|Live on Stan Sport from 16:00 AEST
|20:18 AEST
|Power Stage (SS16)
|Live on Stan Sport from 20:00 AEST
World Endurance Championship at Fuji
The business end of the World Endurance Championship sees Round 5 unfold at Japan’s Fuji Speedway.
World Endurance Championship session times
|Friday, September 9
|
|
|12:00 AEST
|Free Practice 1
|
|16:30 AEST
|Free Practice 2
|
|Saturday, September 10
|
|
|11:20 AEST
|Free Practice 3
|
|15:40 AEST
|Qualifying 1
|Live on Stan Sport from 15:30 AEST
|16:00 AEST
|Qualifying 2
|Sunday, September 11
|
|
|12:00 AEST
|Race
|Live on Stan Sport from 11:30 AEST
