Results: Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix, Free Practice 1

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 9th September, 2022 - 11:26pm

Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 24 1:22.410
2 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 22 1:22.487 +0.077s
3 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 26 1:22.689 +0.279s
4 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 23 1:22.831 +0.421s
5 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 26 1:22.840 +0.430s
6 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 27 1:23.075 +0.665s
7 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 25 1:23.099 +0.689s
8 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 25 1:23.260 +0.850s
9 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 26 1:23.394 +0.984s
10 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 25 1:23.511 +1.101s
11 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 23 1:23.529 +1.119s
12 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 27 1:23.570 +1.160s
13 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 26 1:23.640 +1.230s
14 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 20 1:23.661 +1.251s
15 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 27 1:23.688 +1.278s
16 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 26 1:23.856 +1.446s
17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 23 1:24.006 +1.596s
18 99 Antonio Giovinazzi Haas F1 Team 24 1:24.317 +1.907s
19 34 Nyck de Vries Aston Martin F1 Team 22 1:24.731 +2.321s
20 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 23 1:24.941 +2.531s

