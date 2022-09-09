Results: Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix, Free Practice 1
Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|24
|1:22.410
|
|2
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|22
|1:22.487
|+0.077s
|3
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|26
|1:22.689
|+0.279s
|4
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|23
|1:22.831
|+0.421s
|5
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|26
|1:22.840
|+0.430s
|6
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|27
|1:23.075
|+0.665s
|7
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|25
|1:23.099
|+0.689s
|8
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|25
|1:23.260
|+0.850s
|9
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|26
|1:23.394
|+0.984s
|10
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|25
|1:23.511
|+1.101s
|11
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|23
|1:23.529
|+1.119s
|12
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|27
|1:23.570
|+1.160s
|13
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|26
|1:23.640
|+1.230s
|14
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|20
|1:23.661
|+1.251s
|15
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|27
|1:23.688
|+1.278s
|16
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|26
|1:23.856
|+1.446s
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|23
|1:24.006
|+1.596s
|18
|99
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Haas F1 Team
|24
|1:24.317
|+1.907s
|19
|34
|Nyck de Vries
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|22
|1:24.731
|+2.321s
|20
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|23
|1:24.941
|+2.531s
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]