Motorsport pays tribute following death of Queen Elizabeth II

The motorsport world has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following the death of the long-serving British monarch.

Her Majesty was pronounced dead in recent hours, at the age of 96, following a period of poor health.

Having spent 70 years on the throne, the Queen’s passing has led to an outpouring of tributes from across the Commonwealth and the wider world.

Among the parties to express its sadness has been the FIA, which issued comment from President Mohammed Ben Sulayem via a statement.

“It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland,” said Ben Sulayem.

“The Queen was undoubtedly one of the most respected heads of state ever to have lived, and I send my condolences, and those of the entire FIA community, to the Royal Family and all of the citizens of The United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

“Motor sport, and especially Formula 1, has its heart in the United Kingdom, and the Royal Family has over the years given great support and patronage to the sport.

“For this we thank them, and those events taking place around the world this weekend will undoubtedly be undertaken in honour of her Majesty.”

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali remarked on behalf of the championship, “Formula 1 mourns the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“For more than seven decades she dedicated her life to public service with dignity and devotion and inspired so many around the world.

“Formula 1 sends its deepest condolences to the Royal Family and to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.”

The majority of F1 teams are based in Britain, including Alpine notwithstanding that its engine operations are located in France, and it was among those to issue a statement acknowledging Her Majesty.

“BWT Alpine F1 Team deeply mourns the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” it read.

“For more than 70 years Her Majesty has selflessly devoted her life to serving her kingdom and her people with dignity.

“She has inspired many generations across the world to act with tolerance, kindness and poise.

“The team expresses its deepest sympathy and condolences to her family.

“We are proud to be a part of the United Kingdom community and to have many British and Commonwealth citizens in our workforce.

“We thank her for life-long devotion and pride in serving the country.”

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Williams Racing, whose founders Sir Frank Williams and Sir Patrick Head were both knighted, stated via social media, “Williams Racing joins the world in mourning the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

“Our thoughts are with the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, which HM Queen Elizabeth II was devoted to for more than seventy years of inspirational public service.”

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff wrote online, “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the UK and the Commonwealth.”

Aston Martin Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll wrote, “On behalf of the entire Aston Martin family, I wish to pay tribute to Her Majesty the Queen.

“We remember the light she shone across the world; the people she brought together; the many lives she touched.

“We remember, too, her sense of duty – an unfailing devotion both to the United Kingdom and to the Commonwealth. Hers was a life lived beyond self.

“United in grief, we remember her great life – long in years and huge in achievement.

“To the royal family, we offer our deepest condolences as we join the world in mourning.”

A number of drivers and other competitors have also paid tribute online.

British driver George Russell wrote, “I’m so sad to hear about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Her devotion to our country and her gracious leadership were inspirational to so many generation of people in the UK and around the world.

“My family and I send our deepest condolences to The Royal Family and to all those who admired her service to our country for seven decades. Rest in Peace.”

British-born driver Alex Albon wrote, “An amazing role model and total dedication to a lifetime of public service. Thank you and rest in peace, Her Majesty the Queen.”

Queen Elizabeth II had in fact completed basic automotive mechanic training during her period in the Auxiliary Territorial Service as part of the war effort, before ascending to the throne.

Speedcafe.com joins those parties in acknowledging the service of Her Majesty over seven decades, and extending its condolences to the Royal Family.