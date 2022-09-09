Hamilton: Ricciardo ‘too talented’ not to be on F1 grid

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has suggested Daniel Ricciardo is too talented to sit on the sidelines next season.

Ricciardo is without a Formula 1 drive for 2023 after agreeing to terminate his contract early with McLaren.

There are few drives left available and fewer still offer a competitive package for the 33-year-old.

Instead, there have been suggestions in recent days that he could find his way to Mercedes as reserve driver.

It had been suggested that the Australian would act as an understudy through next season before replacing Hamilton the following season.

“I think he should be racing, personally,” Hamilton said when asked if he’d welcome Ricciardo as a reserve driver.

“I think he’s far too talented, and he’s earned the right to be amongst us all racing.

“But of course, if he’s part of our team that’d be great. But a third [driver] role is not really, I think, what’s best for him.

“If I was managing him, he would be racing.”

Hamilton also shot down suggestions Ricciardo could replace him at the team at the end of the 2022 season.

“For years we’ve been going around and up and down with stories of retirement and stopping,” he said.

“For me, I feel healthier than I’ve ever felt. As I focus a lot on that I’m feeling fit.

“I love what I’m doing and I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon,” he added, leaning to Ricciardo and saying “sorry buddy”.

While Hamilton dismissed a third driver role at Mercedes for Ricciardo, the Australian himself was giving little away.

“I’m really assessing everything,” he said.

“I don’t have anything teed up yet. I don’t have anything confirmed. I think when I do, I’ll be the first to tell you.

“There’s no reason for me to hold back any information now,” he added.

“There’s no secrets, it’s kind of all open and out there.

“I’m sure, over time, the right thing, whatever that ends up being, will make sense.

“I think as well, it’s not just about what’s right for next year, it’s what’s right for my future. It goes beyond 2023.

“So it’s complex, but when I know, you will.”