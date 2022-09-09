Fundraisers for competitors’ families after AORC tragedy

The motorsport community has rallied together to support the families of the competitors who died in a crash during the latest round of the Australian Off Road Championship.

Gerry Hoekstra and Ede Taric both lost their lives while competing in a side-by-side vehicle which caught fire in the incident at the Rainbow Desert Enduro.

The event was abandoned following the incident, with Motorsport Australia introducing an interim measure mandating all offroad vehicles competing at events under its jurisdiction carry an additional fire extinguisher.

The motorsport community, family members, and friends have come together to mourn the loss of the Melbourne men.

A GoFundMe page has been created to raise funds for Hoekstra, who leaves behind wife Deb and their six children.

The funds raised will help the family with funeral costs, groceries, and other expenses.

The fundraiser was set up by Katie Bailey, a close friend of Hoekstra and his family.

“Gerry was killed in a horrific accident on Father’s Day in Rainbow Desert, doing what he loved to do best – race,” wrote Bailey.

“He has raced sprint cars for 10 years, and more recently, raced the buggy.

“He leaves behind his beautiful wife who he very much adored and their six children.

“Gerry was a family man at heart and loved to spend time with his wife and children.

“They enjoyed going away to Lake Eildon on their ski boat each year in summer.

“You would find him sitting somewhere with Deb, whisky in hand, and a smile on his face.

“He was a handyman around their home in Beaconsfield Upper and gave them all their dream home where they created many fond memories together.

“I would like to personally send Deb and the kids my deepest condolences on the tragic loss of their beloved Gerry.

“We are all thinking of you and are all here to support you and the kids.”

A GoFundMe page has also been established to support Taric’s family.

Fundraiser organiser Ashleigh Gyurcsik said the fundraiser aims to take as much financial stress and pressure off his wife and children.

“Our lives lost a big smile, happy go lucky attitude, and the kindest human to have ever walked this earth,” wrote Gyurcsik.

“Ede was in his happy place of being in a buggy when the race took a turn for the worst and he tragically lost his life.

“Ede was a 50-year-old loving and most amazing man, father to four beautiful girls, and a devoted and loving fiancé to Janita.

“Ede was courageous, kind, and full of life.

“Ede was an extremely giving person and always put others before himself.”

CLICK HERE to support Hoekstra’s family

CLICK HERE to support Taric’s family

Motorsport Australia is assisting Victoria Police with its investigation into the incident.