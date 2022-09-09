Australian offroad legend passes

Australian offroad racer Les ‘Legend’ Siviour has passed away.

One of the most successful offroad drivers in Australian history, the New South Welshman raced for 20 years, collecting 17 Australian titles in his decorated career.

The Griffith-based rice farmer won most of his championships behind the wheel of a GQ Series Nissan Patrol, which dominated the unmodified division of the Australian Off Road Championship for 15 consecutive years.

His career began in an unlikely fashion after the hosts of an offroad event allowed spectators to take to the circuit prior to competition commencing.

Duly accepting the invitation, Siviour set about driving his wife’s Patrol around the track, with a friend riding on board, posting times that were on par with those of the professional drivers taking part in the event.

It was the start of an iconic partnership, that would last until the early 2000s.

Following his retirement, he pulled the helmet on one more time, taking part in a race with his daughter Katie as navigator.

While Siviour retired his race-winning Patrol to his shed, on occasion he would take the Nissan to an offroad circuit on a private property a few kilometres from his home.

His passing comes in a tough week for the Australian offroad motorsport community, following the deaths of Gerry Hoekstra and Ede Taric during the Rainbow Enduro Round of the Australian Off Road Championship over the weekend.

Speedcafe.com extends its condolences to Siviour’s family and friends.