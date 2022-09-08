Triple Eight reveals Pukekohe tribute livery

Red Bull Ampol Racing has revealed a tweaked livery in tribute to Pukekohe as it hosts its final Supercars event this weekend.

Pukekohe Park will close to motorsport activities in April 2023, bringing an end to a 60-year chapter.

Triple Eight Race Engineering has now shown off a revised look for its ZB Commodores to mark this weekend’s occasion.

Silvern ferns and the Southern Cross, as displayed on the New Zealand flag, feature on the bonnets, as well as a ‘Thanks Pukekohe’ message on the A-pillars.

Shane van Gisbergen’s car also contains two road sign motifs denoting his status as drivers’ champion in 2016 and 2021.

Van Gisbergen is not only a Kiwi himself, but has six races wins at Pukekohe, while Team Principal Jamie Whincup boasts 10 as a driver and hence will not ever be topped at the Auckland region circuit.

Practice 1 for the Repco Supercars Championship field starts tomorrow at 14:40 local time/12:40 AEST.