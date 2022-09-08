Quartararo quickest, Marquez completes 100 laps at Misano MotoGP test

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo has set the pace after two days of MotoGP testing at Misano, while Marc Marquez made a solid comeback to the category.

Monster Energy Yamaha’s Quartararo was quickest in both the morning and afternoon sessions on Day 2 at the San Marino Grand Prix venue, with a 1:31.116s before lunchtime and a 1:31.054s afterwards.

The Iwata manufacturer had brought a 2023 engine and a new chassis, among other items, to the test, and the top speed charts suggested that it has indeed found gains.

The Ducati Lenovo Team’s Francesco Bagnaia was fastest on the opening day and improved to a 1:31.172s on the second morning to finish the test second overall, ahead of Aprilia Racing’s Maverick Viñales.

Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) was the quickest Honda rider in 13th overall with a best time of 1:31.642s, set on the morning of Day 2.

More importantly, the six-time premier class champion completed a total of 100 laps across three sessions in his first MotoGP riding since surgery on his right arm in June, and tested an array of development items.

Among them was a swingarm made by Kalex, rather than inhouse at Honda Racing Corporation, which test rider Stefan Bradl also ran with at times.

Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing), who was fifth on combined times at the end of Day 2, suffered a broken little finger on his left hand when he crashed at Turn 13 and was unable to ride that afternoon, but is expected to be fit for the next round at Aragon.

Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) was also among those who hit the deck, once on each day, at Turn 6 and then at Turn 4, where he also crashed while leading days earlier in the grand prix itself.

Round 15 takes place at Aragon on September 16-18.

San Marino Official Test Combined times

Pos Num Rider Nat Team Bike Time Session 1 20 F.QUARTARARO FRA Monster Energy Yamaha Yamaha 1:31.054 FP4 2 63 F.BAGNAIA ITA Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 1:31.172 FP3 3 12 M.VIÑALES ESP Aprilia Racing Aprilia 1:31.189 FP3 4 23 E.BASTIANINI ITA Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati 1:31.260 FP3 5 41 A.ESPARGARO ESP Aprilia Racing Aprilia 1:31.333 FP3 6 89 J.MARTIN ESP Prima Pramac Racing Ducati 1:31.439 FP3 7 10 L.MARINI ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati 1:31.473 FP2 8 88 M.OLIVEIRA POR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:31.585 FP3 9 72 M.BEZZECCHI ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati 1:31.591 FP2 10 49 F.DI GIANNANTONIO ITA Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati 1:31.605 FP3 11 5 J.ZARCO FRA Prima Pramac Racing Ducati 1:31.606 FP2 12 21 F.MORBIDELLI ITA Monster Energy Yamaha Yamaha 1:31.614 FP3 13 93 M.MARQUEZ ESP Repsol Honda Team Honda 1:31.642 FP3 14 44 P.ESPARGARO ESP Repsol Honda Team Honda 1:31.707 FP1 15 30 T.NAKAGAMI JPN LCR Honda IDEMITSU Honda 1:31.786 FP4 16 33 B.BINDER RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:31.803 FP4 17 73 A.MARQUEZ ESP LCR Honda CASTROL Honda 1:31.864 FP4 18 43 J.MILLER AUS Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 1:31.927 FP3 19 42 A.RINS ESP Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 1:31.936 FP1 20 51 M.PIRRO ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati 1:32.070 FP3 21 26 D.PEDROSA ESP KTM Test Team KTM 1:32.308 FP3 22 25 R.FERNANDEZ ESP Tech3 KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:32.346 FP3 23 87 R.GARDNER AUS Tech3 KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:32.433 FP3 24 6 S.BRADL GER Honda Test Team Honda 1:32.634 FP1 25 40 D.BINDER RSA WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Yamaha 1:32.820 FP1 26 32 L.SAVADORI ITA Aprilia Racing Aprilia 1:33.379 FP1 27 77 D.AEGERTER SUI Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 1:33.907 FP1 28 04 A.DOVIZIOSO ITA WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Yamaha 1:34.897 FP1

FP1 Day 1 morning, FP2 Day 1 afternoon, FP3 Day 2 morning, FP4 Day 2 afternoon