Masi appointed to South Australian Motor Sport Board

Former Formula 1 Race Director and new Supercars Commission Chairman Michael Masi is among a group of eight new appointees to the South Australian Motor Sport Board.

The board has been re-formed ahead of the return of the Valo Adelaide 500 this December, with outgoing Adelaide Oval SMA CEO Andrew Daniels already named as Chair and Mark Warren as Chief Executive.

Now, another eight board members have been announced:

Carolyn Mitchell, commercial lawyer and company director (deputy chair)

Lisa Bishop, Adelaide Fringe deputy chair, former Music SA chief executive

Michael Masi, former Formula 1 race director

Anna Hurley, hotelier, AHA council member

Martin Haese, former Lord Mayor and Business SA chief executive

Ish Davies, former News Corp SA managing director

Jamie McClurg, Commercial & General executive chairman

Mark Phelps, Ernst & Young managing partner

The Motor Sport Board was considered a key factor behind the success of the Adelaide 500 before it was axed by the Labor administration of the day in 2015, only to be restored after the party won government back in March, with the revival of the Supercars Hall of Fame event being a key election promise.

Premier Peter Malinauskas stated about the new appointments, “We have managed to bring together an outstanding group of people to drive motorsport in South Australia for years to come.

“Upon coming to government, we hit the ground running for the return of the race in December, and preparations for this year’s Adelaide 500 are now well underway.

“The Motor Sport Board is now well-equipped to lead the longer term planning required to ensure motor sport in this state thrives into the future.”

Daniels remarked, “I warmly welcome the eight new appointments to the SA Motor Sport Board announced by the Premier today, and very much look forward to working with my board colleagues and management to build a successful Valo Adelaide 500 this December and for years to come.

“The high calibre of talent across the corporate and public sectors will set us up for success in shaping and delivering Australia’s largest domestic motorsport event.

“All members bring notable expertise and experience to SA Motor Sport and will help us to showcase what Adelaide has to offer.

“It is a coup to have the commitment of Michael Masi to the group. He adds a depth of motorsport knowledge to the board at a time when we are setting the foundations for the future of the VALO Adelaide 500 and motorsport in this state.

“He has been a trusted advisor for many years, and we are proud to build on our strong relationship with the Supercars Commission.”

The Adelaide 500 takes place on December 1-4.