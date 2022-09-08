> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Thursday at the Pukekohe SuperSprint

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 8th September, 2022 - 3:58pm

View images from set-up day at the ITM Auckland SuperSprint at Pukekohe Park Raceway.

Pictures: Ross Gibb

RGP-2022 ITM Auckland SS-_05A1519
RGP-2022 ITM Auckland SS-_05A1522
RGP-2022 ITM Auckland SS-_05A1564
RGP-2022 ITM Auckland SS-_05A1613
RGP-2022 ITM Auckland SS-_05A1617
RGP-2022 ITM Auckland SS-_05A1627
RGP-2022 ITM Auckland SS-_05A1640
RGP-2022 ITM Auckland SS-_05A1659
RGP-2022 ITM Auckland SS-_P6A8376
RGP-2022 ITM Auckland SS-_P6A8383
RGP-2022 ITM Auckland SS-_P6A8384
RGP-2022 ITM Auckland SS-_P6A8385
RGP-2022 ITM Auckland SS-_P6A8414
RGP-2022 ITM Auckland SS-_P6A8418
RGP-2022 ITM Auckland SS-_P6A8421
RGP-2022 ITM Auckland SS-_P6A8431

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]