> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Ricciardo’s 2021 Italian GP win

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 8th September, 2022 - 5:52pm

Ahead of this year’s event, take a look back on Daniel Ricciardo’s victory at last year’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M from above
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren
2021ItalianGrandPrixSaturdayGP2114_133939_N3I3438
2021ItalianGrandPrixSaturdayGP2114_144128_56I0188
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M from above
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M entering corner
2021ItalianGrandPrixSundayGP2114_133408_09I6689
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, leads Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M front on
2021ItalianGrandPrixSundayGP2114_142433_MS27009
2021ItalianGrandPrixSundayGP2114_142736_1ST4668
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, 1st position, arrives in Parc Ferme
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme with his team
2021ItalianGrandPrixSundayGP2114_144646_54I4411

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]