Leading team seeks Senior Race Mechanic

Garth Walden Racing Australia is seeking a Senior Race Mechanic to join the team on its race-winning journey.

Based in Sydney, GWR Australia currently manages 35 cars across a wide range of state and national categories and disciplines, making it one of the largest and most versatile professional motorsport teams in the country.

The operation is renowned for innovative new car builds, high performance race cars, and presenting an efficiently-operated team.

The leading organisation is looking for a full-time senior mechanic with a passion for motorsport to join the expanding team.

The ideal candidate will demonstrate initiative and an ability to adapt in a fast-paced, ever-evolving environment, be able to communicate effectively; have a competitive spirit and a desire to succeed; display high attention to detail and cleanliness in their work; possess time and project management skills; be flexible to work extended hours (including weekends) to meet deadlines; be available to travel during the racing season (interstate travel required); and have a trade qualification as a mechanic or significant experience in the motorsport industry, with leadership experience in motorsport key, and fabrication and machining skills desirable.

GWR Australia founder Garth Walden said the role provides a unique opportunity to work on a diverse range of vehicles.

“We’re the biggest race team in Sydney and one of the largest in the country with the amount of cars we look out for,” Walden said.

“The diversity goes across eight different categories.

“Everyone here has the opportunity to mix their work life up a little bit between Porsches, GT cars, radicals, sports cars, production cars across endurance racing and sprint racing.

“We do it all.”

Walden said the role provides growth opportunities.

“We have a parts manager, we have a workshop manager, we have a technical director, there’s a lot of room to move up in this company as people move on or move out,” he added.

“So there’s a lot of opportunity.”

Walden said the team has a great working environment.

“We’ve very proud of what we do and we’re quite a tight knit team,” he continued.

“We do a lot outside of work together as well, with group training and sport activities.

“Team morale is huge for me and I try and keep everyone together, with the morale very high, and working as a team.”

The successful applicant will be based full-time at GWR Australia’s dedicated facility in Prospect, NSW, as well as have the opportunity to attend track days and race weekends throughout the season.

The selected candidate could start before Christmas.

CLICK HERE to apply for the job.