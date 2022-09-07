Karting duo to represent Australia

Karting drivers Aiva Anagnostiadis and Peter Bouzinelos will compete for Australia at the FIA Motorsport Games.

It is the first-time karting has featured at the Games, which will take place at Circuit Paul Ricard in France on October 28-30.

Anagnostiadis will compete in the senior division, while Bouzinelos will take part in junior competition

The pair join Stephen Grove, Brenton Grove and Aaron Cameron in donning the green and gold.

Anagnostiadis said the selection is the highlight of her career.

“It is an absolute honour to be Australia’s representative at the event,” the 2021 Ladies Trophy winner said.

“It is certainly the highlight of my racing so far, there’s no higher honour than being chosen to represent your country on the world stage.”

Buoyed by his success in this year’s Australian Kart Championship, Bouzinelos is looking forward to heading to France.

“To represent Australia is a dream come true,” Bouzinelos said.

“I’ve worked very hard this year and this really tops it off.

“I’d like to thank Karting Australia and Motorsport Australia for the selection and look forward to doing my country proud next month.”

Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca congratulated the pairing on their selection.

“It’s fantastic to see two individuals represent Australia in Karting at the FIA Motorsport Games,” Arocca said.

“I am confident both Aiva and Peter will do a great job in flying the Australian flag against some of the best karters in the world.

“The FIA Motorsport Games will be a fantastic opportunity for each driver to showcase their skills on the world stage, just getting selected to attend is something they should be very proud of.

“On behalf of Motorsport Australia, I wish Aiva and Peter the best of luck in their Karting endeavours and we hope they can return home with a Gold Medal.”

