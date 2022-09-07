> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Pukekohe Supercars event through the years

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 7th September, 2022 - 1:00pm

In the lead-up to this weekend’s ITM Auckland SuperSprint, we look back at the Pukekohe Park Raceway Supercars event through the years.

This year’s round will be the category’s last at the historic venue before it closes to motorsport operations in April 2023.

CLICK HERE for the latest Supercars news.

pukekohe-park-closure-supercars-scott-mclaughlin-1
pukekohe-park-closure
The fitting ‘big bang’ for Pukekohe Supercars send-off
2019VASC11NZ-3949
New Zealand 5312seqn}
pukekohe-park-closure-supercars-3
thumb
48725768976_eec22303ed_k
2019 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship
GRM Pukekohe
jason-bright-2
thumb
skaife-pukekohe
V8SCR12_AUCKLAND500_DKIMG3716
V8SCR12_AUCKLAND500_DKIMG1569
thumb
thumb
thumb
Event 04 of the 2014 Australian V8 Supercars Championship Series
Pukekohe-podium
thumb
thumb
murph
thumb

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]