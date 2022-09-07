Extreme E launches inclusive motorsport programme

Extreme E has launched a new initiative that aims to break down barriers for those seeking a career in motorsport.

Racing for All sets out to attract applicants who might not otherwise have the opportunity, to fill mechanical and engineering roles with the off-road electric racing series.

The programme is open to those with less than one year’s professional motorsport experience and gives them the opportunity to learn how a high-performance race team operates.

To encourage the diversification of the workforce females, minority ethnic, or those from a lower socio-economic background are encouraged to apply.

Currently, Extreme E teams are limited to just five mechanics or engineers each to help reduce attendance numbers across the championship.

This new initiative will allow a sixth member to join each team to gain hands-on experience.

The movement is informed by the findings of The Hamilton Commission, which sought to bring down the barriers to a more diverse workforce.

Hamilton Commission founder and seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton acknowledged the difficulties many face in entering the motorsport industry.

“We know from the findings of The Hamilton Commission that our industry is a tough place to break into, particularly for those from underrepresented backgrounds, which is why it’s so important that the Racing for All programme will be creating genuine opportunities for the next generation,” Hamilton, owner of Extreme E Team X44, said.

“When I first discussed the idea of creating a programme with Alejandro [Agag] and the Extreme E team, we all agreed that it had to be something which led to real change, and I believe Racing for All does just that.

“I’m so excited to see this program adopted across the paddock, and I can’t wait to see what the first group of Racing for All candidates goes on to achieve.”

Extreme E is working with consultants from EqualEngineers to educate its teams on inclusive recruitment processes which ensure all applicants are welcome and considered.