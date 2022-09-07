De Vries, Giovinazzi set for FP1 outings in Monza

This weekend’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix will see several regular drivers sit out the opening practice session.

Mick Schumacher will be sidelined for Haas while four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel will also be a keen observer through the opening hour of running for Aston Martin.

Their cars will be filled by Antonio Giovinazzi and Nyck de Vries respectively.

In the former’s case, the outing is a familiarisation opportunity for the Italian, who raced for Alfa Romeo Sauber until the end of last season.

Giovinazzi is Ferrari’s official reserve driver and Haas has strong links with the Maranello operation, buying in its power unit and several other components as allowed under the rules.

The outing does not qualify as one of the two mandatory ‘rookie’ Free Practice 1 sessions as, with 62 race starts to his name, the 28-year-old does not meet the criteria.

His appearance, the first of two with the other to follow at the United States Grand Prix, is, therefore, a curious one so late in the season.

It could therefore be viewed as an audition for a race drive next season given the speculation surrounding Schumacher of late.

At Aston Martin, Formula E world champion de Vries will make his third Free Practice 1 appearance of the season, at his third different team.

The Dutchman substituted for Lewis Hamilton for the opening 60-minute session in France, having replaced Alex Albon at Williams in Spain.

De Vries is a Mercedes reserve driver and a member of the pool available to customer teams.

“I am really looking forward to driving for AMF1, particularly at such a legendary circuit as Monza,” the 27-year-old said.

“It will be my third FP1 session of the season, and in the third different Formula 1 chassis, and these opportunities have given me a fantastic insight into how Formula 1 cars and teams function and operate.

“I hope I can bring a fresh perspective to the AMF1 team and can undertake a run-programme that proves beneficial to us both.”

Aston Martin Team Principal, Mike Krack, added: “Nyck’s participation at Monza has been arranged in agreement with Mercedes-AMG F1 and goes towards fulfilling the 2022 regulation that requires all teams to complete two Free Practice sessions using drivers who have competed in no more than two Grands Prix.

“AMF1 has yet to confirm who will undertake driving duties in the one slot remaining to be filled this year.”

Aston Martin has a full roster for 2023 despite the impending retirement of Vettel, with Fernando Alonso set to partner with Lance Stroll next season.

The Free Practice 1 outing for de Vries is therefore not with a view to a future drive with the operation and is more to do with box ticking from the Silverstone-based operation.

However, while not in the frame at Aston Martin, de Vries has once again been linked with a drive at Williams after he was overlooked last year in favour of Albon.

Opening practice in Monza gets underway on Friday from 14:00 local time (22:00 AEST/08:00 EDT).