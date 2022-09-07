Campbell joins Team Australia’s FIA Motorsport Games effort

Matt Campbell has joined the Team Australia effort for the forthcoming FIA Motorsport Games.

The Porsche pilot will join Brenton and Stephen Grove in contesting the GT Endurance category at the Paul Ricard event next month.

“I’m looking forward to my first participation in the FIA Motorsport Games later this year with Team Australia and joining Brenton and Steve in the GT component,” Campbell said.

“It should be a lot of fun as it will be the first time driving together with the Groves after competing against each other for many years now.”

Stephen Grove, who will captain the Australian effort, added: “I have known Matt for a long time and have experienced first-hand his exceptional car control and race craft,” Stephen said.

“He will bring invaluable experience, not only to the GT race but will be a great asset for the entire Team Australia.”

Competing in the IMSA Sportscar Championship in the United States, Campbell and co-driver Mathieu Jaminet top their class standings heading into the final round.

He will join the Porsche Penske Motorsport operation for 2023 as the German marque enters the Hypercar category in both IMSA and World Endurance Championship.

Team Australia will also be represented by Aaron Cameron in TCR, and youngsters Aiva Anagnostiadis and Peter Bouzinelos in karting, alongside Campbell and the Groves at next month’s Games.

The FIA Motorsport Games will take place at Circuit Paul Ricard in France on October 28-30.