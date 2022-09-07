> News > Supercars

Bathurst 1000 start time wound back

Slade Perrins

By Slade Perrins

Wednesday 7th September, 2022 - 2:05pm

The 2021 Bathurst 1000

This year’s Repco Bathurst 1000 will return to a more traditional race start time.

The Mount Panorama enduro, which forms Race 30 of the championship, is scheduled to get underway at 11:15 local time/AEDT on Sunday October 9.

It comes after the 2021 edition, held in December, featured the latest start time ever of 12:15.

That coincided with later sunsets in December versus traditional Bathurst dates in early October, which the event has now moved back to for this year.

The Top 10 Shootout remains a fixture, slated for 17:05 on Saturday (October 8), which is preceded by a 40-minute qualifying session on Friday (October 7) at 16:15.

Six one-hour practice sessions are spread out across the weekend, with two on each of Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Practice 2 and Practice 5 are co-driver dedicated sessions, while a 20-minute Warm Up will take place on Sunday at 08:00 ahead of the Great Race.

The Dunlop Super2 Series, Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia, Haltech V8 SuperUte Series, Toyota Gazoo Racing 86 Australia Series, and Heritage Revival feature as support categories.

Gen3 will also have demonstrations over the course of the event.

Schedule: 2022 Bathurst 1000

All times are in AEDT

Time Category Session
Thursday, October 6
0725-0745 Heritage Revival Practice 1
0755-0815 V8 SuperUtes Practice
0825-0845 Toyota 86 Practice 1
0855-0945 Porsche Carrera Cup Practice
1000-1040 Dunlop Series Practice 1
1100-1200 Supercars Practice 1 (all drivers)
1220-1250 Events Resident Access
1305-1325 Heritage Revival Practice 2
1335-1355 V8 SuperUtes Qualifying
1405-1425 Toyota 86 Practice 2
1440-1520 Dunlop Series Practice 2
1530-1550 Supercars Events Gen3 Demonstration
1555-1655 Supercars Practice 2 (co-drivers)
1710-1730 Supercars Events Qualifying
1740-1800 Heritage Revival Qualifying
Friday, October 7
0750-0810 Toyota 86 Qualifying
0820-0840 Heritage Revival Race 1
0850-0910 V8 SuperUtes Race 1
0920-0955 Dunlop Series Qualifying
0955-1005 Events Demonstration
1010-1110 Supercars Practice 3 (all drivers)
1110-1130 Supercars Gen3 Demonstration
1145-1215 Events Resident Access
1230-1250 Toyota 86 Race 1
1300-1400 Supercars Practice 4 (all drivers)
1400-1410 Supercars Events Demonstration
1415-1455 Porsche Carrera Cup Race 1
1525-1540 Dunlop Series Race 1
1615-1655 Supercars Qualifying
1700-1720 Supercars Events Gen3 Demonstration
1725-1745 Heritage Revival Race 2
Saturday, October 8
0810-0830 V8 SuperUtes Race 2
0835-0845 Supercars Demonstration
0850-0925 Dunlop Series Qualifying
0940-1015 Supercars Gen3 Demonstration
1020-1120 Supercars Practice 5 (co-drivers)
1125-1135 Supercars Demonstration
1140-1200 Heritage Revival Race 3
1215-1245 Events Resident Access
1300-1400 Supercars Practice 6 (all drivers)
1405-1415 Supercars Demonstration
1420-1440 V8 SuperUtes Race 3
1450-1510 Toyota 86 Race 2
1520-1545 Porsche Carrera Cup Race 2
1600-1645 Dunlop Series Race 2
1705 Supercars Top Ten Shootout
Sunday, October 9
0725-0745 V8 SuperUtes Race 4
0800-0820 Supercars Warm Up
0840-0900 Supercars Drivers Parade
0905-0925 Toyota 86 Race 3
0940-1005 Porsche Carrera Cup Race 3
1015-1030 Supercars Demonstration
1115 Supercars Race 30 (161 laps)

