Bathurst 1000 start time wound back

This year’s Repco Bathurst 1000 will return to a more traditional race start time.

The Mount Panorama enduro, which forms Race 30 of the championship, is scheduled to get underway at 11:15 local time/AEDT on Sunday October 9.

It comes after the 2021 edition, held in December, featured the latest start time ever of 12:15.

That coincided with later sunsets in December versus traditional Bathurst dates in early October, which the event has now moved back to for this year.

The Top 10 Shootout remains a fixture, slated for 17:05 on Saturday (October 8), which is preceded by a 40-minute qualifying session on Friday (October 7) at 16:15.

Six one-hour practice sessions are spread out across the weekend, with two on each of Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Practice 2 and Practice 5 are co-driver dedicated sessions, while a 20-minute Warm Up will take place on Sunday at 08:00 ahead of the Great Race.

The Dunlop Super2 Series, Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia, Haltech V8 SuperUte Series, Toyota Gazoo Racing 86 Australia Series, and Heritage Revival feature as support categories.

Gen3 will also have demonstrations over the course of the event.

Schedule: 2022 Bathurst 1000

All times are in AEDT