Australian GP organisers to tweak fan experience for 2023

Organisers of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix are looking to tweak the experience for fans at the venue ahead of the 2023 event.

As revealed by Speedcafe.com, Albert Park will play host to Round 3 of next year’s season on March 30-April 2.

This year’s race marked the first since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was also the first time the revised circuit layout was used with the chicane on Lakeside Drive now bypassed in favour of a sweeping run around Albert Park Lake.

Strong interest in this year’s event and challenges surrounding the hospitality sector saw event capacity capped.

Saturday and Sunday crowds were at sell-out 125,000 while 112,000 spectators attended on Friday. It amounted to a four-day crowd of 419,114, beating the previous record of 401,000 set in 1996.

“We’ve got a team of event professionals who know how to run events,” Australian Grand Prix Corporation boss Andrew Westacott told Speedcafe.com.

“What I’d say is 2022 reaffirmed what we already know, and that is Australian fans want value for money, they want exceptional experiences, they want the best viewing locations, and they want to be able to do that at a price point that suits their own budgets and their own needs.

“That means we’ve got to continually provide variety in hospitality, grandstands, and general admission viewing locations.

“So what we’re already doing is starting to adjust and tweak areas of viewing, of the facilities, of maybe some of the view lines, that sort of thing to enhance the experience for next year.

“So the learning was people love the atmosphere of Melbourne, people love the entertainment, and it’s the entertainment on track but it’s equally the entertaining and the huge party atmosphere that people have off track.

“They want to have a fun time and they had a fun time in 2022. We’ve got to build on that fun time for 2023.”

Formula 2 and Formula 3 will next year headline the support act, complemented by the Supercars Championship.