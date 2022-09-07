ARC locks in 2023 calendar

The calendar for the 2023 RSEA Safety Motorsport Australia Rally Championship (ARC) has been confirmed.

The 2023 ARC season will consist of six rounds, with several events returning to the calendar.

The most significant change to the calendar is the season opener, with Tasmania to host Rally Launceston, while Canberra’s National Capital Rally, which has normally hosted the first round of the season since 2019, will wrap up the year.

Following on from Tasmania’s opening round in March, the ARC heads out west in May for the Forest Rally, before heading to Queensland in July.

After heavy rain in the Gympie region forced the cancellation of this year’s Rally Queensland, the Brisbane Sporting Car Club will have another attempt at running the 50th edition of the rally next year.

In August, the Gippsland Rally will take place, while South Australia will host the Adelaide Hills Rally in October.

The season will then wrap up in November in the Australian Capital Territory.

Motorsport Australia Director of Motorsport/Commercial Operations, Michael Smith is happy with the balance of the schedule.

“We’re really pleased with how the 2023 RSEA Safety Motorsport Australia Rally Championship schedule is looking and there are plenty of benefits for all stakeholders,” Smith said.

“A six-round season is a good representation for what a competitive championship should be, as we head to all corners of the country and allow a decent amount of downtime between each round.

“I think having these bigger breaks is significant for the longevity of the season, as it gives teams more time to work on their cars ahead of each round, especially in the opening three rounds where there are three events requiring the most amount of travelled distance.

“This calendar is also favourable to all event organisers and clubs, as crews having more time to prepare may be the difference on if they go or not, which will help with entry numbers at each event.

“All in all, we’re content with this calendar and really looking forward to what will be another fantastic season of the ever-growing championship.”

The 2022 RSEA Safety Motorsport Australia Rally Championship season has two rounds remaining with the Adelaide Hills Rally up next on October 23-25.

2023 RSEA Safety Motorsport Australia Rally Championship Calendar

Round 1: Rally Launceston, Tasmania – March 24-26

Round 2: Forest Rally, Western Australia – May 19-21

Round 3: Rally Queensland, Gympie – July 14-16

Round 4: Gippsland Rally, Victoria – August 25-27

Round 5: Adelaide Hills Rally, South Australia – October 13-15

Round 6: National Capital Rally, Australian Capital Territory – November 24-26