> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Erebus packs for Supercars’ New Zealand trip

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 6th September, 2022 - 5:23pm

Watch as Erebus Motorsport explains how a Supercars team packs for the trip to New Zealand ahead of this weekend’s ITM Auckland SuperSprint.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]