Marquez rides Honda MotoGP bike again

Marc Marquez has gone out on-track in the opening hour of MotoGP testing at Misano, representing his comeback to the category.

The six-time premier class champion has been out of action for over three months now, after a fourth operation on his right arm to correct a 34-degree misalignment.

He rode a Honda CBR600RR Supersport bike twice last week, and was officially declared fit at Misano during the weekend’s San Marino Grand Prix.

Marquez has completed six laps so far on his Repsol Honda Team RC213V MotoGP bike, as has Fabio Quartararo on his Yamaha YZR-M1, with the championship leader currently quickest.

There is no confirmation yet as to when the former will return to racing.