Get your hands on a Chaz Mostert replica race helmet

Reigning Bathurst 1000 winner Chaz Mostert has joined forces with the team at Mobil 1, giving motorsport fans an opportunity to win a replica race helmet that looks as good as the real thing.

As one of the fan favourites on the grid, Mostert and Mobil lubricants have over 200 of the replica helmets to give away. Valued at $750 each, the detailed design and appearance look like the proper Supercars race helmet.

To go into the draw to win one of Mostert’s replica race helmets, all you need to do is simply buy any 5-litre, or 10-litre pack of Mobil1, Mobil Super or Mobil Delvac from any Supercheap Auto outlet – or from their Webstore. Simply swipe your Club Plus or Trade Direct card at time of purchase and you’ll go into the draw.

Mostert managed to get his hands on one of the replica helmets and can’t believe how good they look.

“They look unreal,” Mostert said. “It’s a really cool promotion that the legends at Mobil 1 have put together.

“We had a few in our garage at Sandown and I had to check I’d picked up the right helmet before racing.

“They look like the real thing and I know that any motorsport fan would love to get their hands on one.

“There’s only a limited number available so get in quick, get your Mobil lubricant from Supercheap Auto and get yourselves into the draw.”

These beautifully crafted, limited edition replicas are housed in a stunning display case – which also includes a signed plaque and would look great in any garage, bar or man cave

CLICK HERE for all the details along with the relevant T&Cs – including how Supercheap Auto customers can enter.