Ducati gives KTM-bound Miller ‘long list of stuff’ for MotoGP testing

Jack Miller has an extensive array of development to test at Misano this week, despite leaving Ducati for KTM at the end of the current MotoGP season.

The Australian has six rounds left with the Ducati Lenovo Team before he switches to Red Bull KTM Factory Racing on a two-year deal which was confirmed in June.

Miller had been told by the Bologna marque’s motorsport General Manager, Gigi Dall’Igna, that he would still be given access to developments even though he was on the way out the door in months.

However, the Misano test is typically used to develop prototypes for post-season running, and hence is essentially part of the 2023 pre-season.

Miller joked that his current employer must be keen to maximise their return from his wage before his contract runs out.

“I think they’ve got a long list of stuff for me to try,” he said following the San Marino Grand Prix.

“And the majority of the stuff won’t be on the bike this year, so I don’t know if they’re trying to get their money’s worth out of me or what.

“We’ll wait and see what the plan is, I haven’t really gone over it completely.

“Whatever they need me to do, I’ll do it.”

Miller crashed out of the Misano race on Lap 2 while leading, having earned just a second career premier class pole position on the afternoon prior.

‘Thriller’ said post-race that he “basically shit [his] pants” when he found out just how quickly stablemates Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini completed the final lap as they battled for victory in a contest decided by only 0.034s at the stripe.

He would finish 18th, outside the points, and dropped to sixth in the championship.

Testing at Misano starts this evening (AEST) and runs for two days.