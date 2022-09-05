Webber apologised to Ricciardo for Piastri saga

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed that Mark Webber apologised for the contract saga that has dominated Formula 1 in recent weeks.

Webber manages Oscar Piastri, who is set to replace Ricciardo at McLaren next season.

Announced on the Wednesday before the Belgian Grand Prix, Ricciardo and McLaren agreed to terminate their relationship at the end of 2022; one year early.

Piastri’s path to Woking was cleared by the Contract Recognition Board which revealed he had signed with the Papaya squad on July 4.

Not confirmed until the CRB finding was announced on Friday afternoon, it was an open secret that Ricciardo’s departure was to make way for his young countryman.

Working for Channel 4 television in Zandvoort over the weekend, Webber was able to clear the air with the driver who replaced him at Red Bull in 2014.

“We hadn’t seen obviously each other in person [since the contract saga began],” said Ricciardo of Webber.

“I feel he didn’t need to, but he felt like he wanted to, in a way, apologise and try to just see how I’m doing.

“I know how this sport is; it’s nothing personal to me and he wanted to make sure that I knew that and understood that and just to make sure that I felt okay.

“He feels really bad, obviously, [in] how it’s gone down and obviously how things have been put out there in the media. So yeah, it was obviously nice to speak to him.”

Ricciardo has also spoken with Piastri, whom he has pledged his support despite losing his drive to him.

“I’ve also spoken to Oscar, to be honest, and just made sure that there’s no bad feelings there. I understand how this works,” Ricciardo explained.

“He’s trying to make it; he’s trying to get into Formula 1.

“This moment should be also really big for him. I don’t want to make it a bad situation for him.

“That’s that; it’s nothing personal.

“That’s all the conversation was, and I truly do wish him well. I want him to have a good run in Formula 1.

“So it’s just the circumstances and that’s how it is but I still obviously like Mark a lot and respect him.”

Ricciardo is without a drive for the 2023 Formula 1 season, with Haas emerging as his best chance of remaining on the grid.

He endured a dismal Dutch Grand Prix, moving from 17th on the grid to 16th on the opening lap.

An early stop then saw him stuck behind Sebastian Vettel for his second stint before ending the race as the last runner still on the lead lap in 17th.

Team-mate Lando Norris meanwhile finished seventh to add six points to McLaren’s points tally at an event when rivals Alpine amassed 10.