> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Portland IndyCar race highlights

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 5th September, 2022 - 4:50pm

Highlights of the Portland IndyCar race, in which Will Power took another step towards the 2022 title.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]